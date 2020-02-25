Fewer pupils dropping out of school, but inequality persists: Stats SA

Fewer pupils are dropping out of school now compared to previous years, but black South Africans continue to lag behind when it come to obtaining tertiary qualifications.

There are some of the findings contained in Statistics South Africa's Education and Labour Market Outcomes in SA report, which was released on Tuesday.

The study compares three generations of South African adults, focussing on their highest educational attainment and achievements in the labour market.

Generations studied in the report were:

Generation-X adults born between 1960 and 1979, who were aged 39 to 58 in 2018;

Millennials born between 1980 and 1999, who were aged 19 to 38 in 2018; and

Born-frees born in 1994 or later, who were 24 or younger in 2018.

“The largest educational gains among black Africans and coloureds were in the increase in the percentage of individuals who completed secondary schooling - from 24.1% amongst Generation-X black Africans to 36.7% amongst black African Millennials, and from 25.1% amongst Generation-X coloureds to 39.2% amongst coloured Millennials,” the study revealed.