Journalist and Mandela Rhodes Foundation director Shaun Johnson dies of sudden illness

The Mandela Rhodes Foundation confirmed on Tuesday that its founding executive director, Shaun Athol Johnson, died on Monday.

"Shaun died of natural causes in the early hours of the morning at his home in Cape Town, at the age of 60," said the foundation. "He leaves his wife Stefania and daughter Luna."

A private ceremony will be held for the respected former Rhodes scholar, political journalist, newspaper editor, author and executive.

A public memorial service will also be held, details of which will be announced in due course.

"Shaun was a person of tremendous vision, energy, wit, humility, humour and compassion. He poured all these qualities tirelessly into building the Mandela Rhodes Foundation from the ground up, invigorated by Madiba’s vision of changing Africa through its young leaders," said the foundation.