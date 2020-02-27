South Africa

Nine 'abalone poachers' missing after two boats go down off Cape Town

27 February 2020 - 08:53 By Aron Hyman
National Sea Rescue Institute crews responded on Thursday to reports of a boat capsizing off Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard.
Image: NSRI via Facebook

Nine alleged abalone poachers were believed to be missing after one boat sank and another capsized off Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard early on Thursday.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said an air and search was under way between Oudekraal and Mouille Point for survivors.

Lambinon said one rigid inflatable, which was partly submerged, had been located and was being towed to Cape Town harbour.

One of the alleged poachers' boats is pulled out of the water at Cape Town harbour on February 27 2020.
Image: Supplied

When the boat was pulled out of the water at the harbour, several abalone could be seen lying on the deck.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said two boats launched from Hout Bay, carrying a total of 13 people, around 8pm on Wednesday.

"One boat was filled with water and the crew jumped over to the other boat. The second boat capsized with all 13 people," she said.

"Four were found alive while nine are still missing and are being sought."

Abalone was recovered from the alleged poachers' boat after it was pulled out of the sea at Cape Town harbour on February 27 2020.
Image: Supplied

A Clifton resident said one man from the boat swam ashore on the beach and asked for assistance for his crewmates. 

Residents of Hangberg, in Hout Bay, who were observing the search from the shore, said their "friends" had been forced into poaching by low quotas for the abalone fishery, blaming the government for the men's plight.

NSRI crews from Hout Bay, Bakoven and Table Bay were involved in the search, which was taking place between two and three nautical miles offshore, and they were being assisted by helicopters from emergency medical service and the SA Air Force.

