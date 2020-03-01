WATCH | Officers remove refugees' illegal structures in Cape Town CBD

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, some wearing masks over their mouths, arrived in Greenmarket Square in Cape Town on Sunday morning to enforce the court order allowing the city to remove refugees illegally camping outside the Central Methodist Church.

Some refugees have packed up their tents and mattresses. However, the majority are not moving.

By 10.20am, about half of the structures had been taken down. The operation is peaceful, with officials working steadily, although they are being heckled by some of the refugees.

It is unclear if only the structures will be removed, or if the refugees will also be relocated on Sunday.