Do you have innovative solutions to the country's problems? UNDP wants to hear from you

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) of SA is searching for innovative solutions to help solve some of the challenges facing the country.

Launched by minister of higher education, science and technology Blade Nzimande, UNDP Accelerator Lab wants public participation in the form of a survey.

The aim is to find local innovators who can be supported by the Accelerator Programme.

The programme's second mission is to have a conversation about the problems South Africans face so the UNDP can design programmes to help overcome those challenges.

To participate, the UNDP urged people to comment on its Twitter and Facebook pages or via e-mail: Acceleratorlabs.za@undp.org.

Submit your Innovative Solutions .

Which developmental challenges hold the key to South Africa’s future?