South Africa

Do you have innovative solutions to the country's problems? UNDP wants to hear from you

04 March 2020 - 07:17 By TIMESLIVE
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) of South Africa wants innovative solutions to the country's challenges.
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) of South Africa wants innovative solutions to the country's challenges.
Image: Ralph Orlowski/ Getty Images

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) of SA is searching for innovative solutions to help solve some of the challenges facing the country.

Launched by minister of higher education, science and technology Blade Nzimande, UNDP Accelerator Lab wants public participation in the form of a survey.

The aim is to find local innovators who can be supported by the Accelerator Programme.

The programme's second mission is to have a conversation about the problems South Africans face so the UNDP can design programmes to help overcome those challenges.   

To participate, the UNDP urged people to comment on its Twitter and Facebook pages or via e-mail: Acceleratorlabs.za@undp.org.

Submit your Innovative Solutions .

Which developmental challenges hold the key to South Africa’s future?

READ MORE:

It's official: SA was in recession in 2019, poor numbers shock economists

The economy shrank 1,4% in quarter four, from a revised contraction of 0,8% in the previous quarter
Business
21 hours ago

'Down with load-shedding, down with Ramaphosa': Julius Malema at EFF march to Eskom

Members of the EFF painted the streets of Sandton red as they flocked into Innesfree Park ahead of their march to Eskom's Megawatt Park Offices in ...
Politics
4 days ago

Unizulu campus closes, students must vacate residences after 'threats to human life'

Students at the University of Zululand (Unizulu) main campus in Ongoye, northern KwaZulu-Natal, embarked on violent protest action and torched a ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'You killed my sister,' patients hear as doctor beaten to pulp South Africa
  2. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  3. State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks News
  4. Boy, 7, found murdered in Cape winelands South Africa
  5. 'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage ... News

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X