WATCH | Woman robbed in 33 seconds by three armed men at Hillcrest petrol station

04 March 2020 - 11:35 By lwandile bhengu
Police are investigating after a woman was robbed by three armed men at a KZN petrol station.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of robbery after a woman was accosted at gunpoint by three men at a petrol station in Hillcrest on Tuesday. 

In surveillance footage, an attendant is seen checking the tyre pressure of a white car. A short while later, three men, who are armed and in masks, get out of the car and approach a blue car at the pump next to them. Two of the men reach into the driver's side and a scuffle ensues between them and the driver. The third man goes out of view of the camera. 

The petrol attendants run away and 33 seconds later, the armed men get back into their car and drive off, as their victim, a woman, gets out of her vehicle. 

“The complainant alleged that she was filling petrol at a petrol station in Hillcrest when he was accosted by three men at gunpoint, who robbed her of jewellery and a handbag, before fleeing the scene,” said police spokesperson Capt Thembeka Mbele.

