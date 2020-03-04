WATCH | Woman robbed in 33 seconds by three armed men at Hillcrest petrol station

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of robbery after a woman was accosted at gunpoint by three men at a petrol station in Hillcrest on Tuesday.

In surveillance footage, an attendant is seen checking the tyre pressure of a white car. A short while later, three men, who are armed and in masks, get out of the car and approach a blue car at the pump next to them. Two of the men reach into the driver's side and a scuffle ensues between them and the driver. The third man goes out of view of the camera.