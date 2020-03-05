South Africa

Forced removals, 'false xenophobia claims': five stories on Cape Town refugees

05 March 2020 - 11:45 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

The clashes between refugees and authorities in Cape Town are continuing as the city clamps down on those living outside the Central Methodist Mission in Greenmarket Square.

One refugee told TimesLIVE that others had perpetuated misinformation about being victims of xenophobia. He accused them of being chancers, saying xenophobia was not an issue in the city. 

Here are five must-read stories on the situation:

Illegal structures dismantled

Police dismantled hundreds of illegal structures occupied by the refugees in the city centre on Sunday. Emotions ran high as homeless occupants pleaded with authorities not to stop them illegally camping outside the church.

IN PICTURES | Tears as refugees' illegal structures removed in Cape Town CBD

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, some wearing masks over their mouths, arrived in Greenmarket Square in Cape Town on March 1 2020 to enforce the ...
News
3 days ago

No xenophobia, just crime 

On Wednesday, a refugee told TimesLIVE that others had lied about being victims of xenophobia to pressure the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) into moving them to another country. 

“I don't think there is xenophobia here. There are normal criminals. Even here in town, there are people trying to make trouble. That is not xenophobia, that is just crime,” said the man.

WATCH | ‘There's no xenophobia here’: refugee speaks out against 'chance-taking' members of Cape Town group

"I made a big mistake [joining this group of refugees]. Even now, some refugees are watching me talking to you. If they see me talking to you maybe ...
News
1 day ago

Scuffle between refugees and police 

A scuffle broke out between police officers and refugees on Monday after they were evicted from the city centre and spent the night at a park outside the city. A police officer sustained an injury to her arm and a refugee was arrested. 

JP Smith, the city's mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the refugees were asked to return to the communities they were from before staging a protest and occupation of St George's Mall.

WATCH | Police officer injured as refugees clash with law enforcement

Law enforcement officers lined up again on Monday morning to enforce the court order granted to the city to prevent the group from relocating ...
News
2 days ago

'Obey the city bylaws' — parliament 

Bongani Bongo, chairperson of the portfolio committee on home affairs, on Tuesday urged refugees to obey the city's bylaws to prevent clashes.

Bongo issued a statement in response to the removal of the illegal occupants, as instructed by a court order.

He said the refugees were disregarding the law to put pressure on the UNHCR to intervene in their cause, despite it saying that it was unable to move them to another country.

Obey law to end 'untenable' situation, parliament urges Cape Town refugees

Parliament has called for the immediate resolution of the dispute between the City of Cape Town and refugees who were located outside the Central ...
News
1 day ago

The Kiffness to perform at Greenmarket Square, despite criticism 

The Kiffness's David Scott said on Thursday morning that the band would continue with a scheduled performance at Greenmarket Square, despite the refugees' removal.

This followed calls from some who asked the band not to perform in solidarity with the refugees. Scott said the concert did not affect the refugees and encouraged Capetonians to enjoy the city's streets.

The Kiffness won’t pull out of Greenmarket Square concert after refugee evictions

'While we understand that Greenmarket Square comes with a loaded history, I’m not sure pulling out the gig will help achieve anyone’s aims'
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

