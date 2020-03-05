Stellenbosch cleans up its water with new treatment works

Membrane technology and UV disinfection have been deployed to combat pollution of Stellenbosch's downstream water resource and the quality of drinking water, with the launch of a new waste water treatment works.

Mayor Gesie van Deventer said the now fully operational water works is the single biggest capital expenditure item and bulk infrastructure project in the history of the town, known for its agricultural industry, tourism and university.

Van Deventer said in a statement he had prioritised the facility after finding a situation that was “very distressing and bordered on an economic and environmental disaster”.

Before the upgrade, the municipality found the system to be “severely constrained, dilapidated, struggling to meet effluent compliance and a nuisance to the surrounding community and environment”.

The rapid urban expansion of Stellenbosch also placed pressure on the old waste water treatment works, hampering developments and economic growth in the urban edge of the town.

The municipality said: “The new facility has greatly improved our waste water treatment capacity and the incorporation of innovative technology will make any future upgrades easy and cost effective.”