What if your holiday turns into a hotel room quarantine?

“I don’t want to spend my holiday in quarantine, thanks!”

Johannesburg's Elinor Bodinger is among scores of South Africans whose international travel plans have been thrown into turmoil by the rampant, unpredictable spread of the coronavirus or Covid-19.

She booked to fly to Phuket via Singapore on Singapore Airlines at the end of April. “I’ve been trying to move my flights but the airline says I have to pay a penalty fee, which they will only waiver if the SA government or the World Health Organisation (WHO) ‘issues a directive’,” she said.

“They are not helping to curb this disease!”

Today (Friday) Thailand announced that visitors arriving in the country from China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Iran and Italy — all deemed to be high risk for Covid-19 — must “self quarantine” for 14 days, reported Bloomberg.

That means isolating themselves in homes or hotel rooms, and reporting to the authorities daily or being “checked on by officials”. Those breaching the quarantine will face a 20,000 baht (R9,900) fine.