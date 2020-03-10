Malema and Ndlozi 'police officer assault case' postponed to June

An assault case against EFF leader Julius Malema and former party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was postponed on Tuesday.

They appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court for what was billed as the start of the trial.

“The case was, however, postponed to 23 and 24 June 2020 because Malema and Ndlozi’s legal representative stated they would need more time to prepare,” said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.

The lobby group said earlier that it had pushed for the two to be charged.