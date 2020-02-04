We don't owe Eskom R3bn, municipal debt figures are inflated: De Lille

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille has disputed the accuracy of the R3bn figure her department allegedly owes to Eskom.

Instead, De Lille claimed that municipalities inflate their debt in the monthly reports they submit to the National Treasury about the state of their budgets.

According to De Lille, there are huge discrepancies between what some municipalities claim is their debt to Eskom and what they actually owe.

“We have found enough proof to show that the reported R3bn owed to Eskom is unreliable and incorrect,” she said on Tuesday.

De Lille's department is responsible for the payment of all municipal accounts. In some cases it pays Eskom accounts on behalf of national government departments and municipalities.