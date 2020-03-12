South Africa

Wits students suspended over accommodation protests

12 March 2020 - 05:56 By Amina Deka Asma
Wits University has suspended four students following violent protests last week.
Wits University has suspended four students following violent protests last week.
Image: Supplied/Wits

Students at the University of the Witwatersrand have been issued with notices of suspension after protests over accommodation problems last Wednesday.

The notice — seen by TimesLIVE — was served in terms the university's rules for student discipline.

The demonstrations were sparked by the university's student representative council (SRC) demanding immediate action after about 200 students had been sleeping in computer laboratories and the library due to not having accommodation.

Wits management said: “After last week’s protest, a number of students have been charged by the university for disrupting classes, for violating the rights of members of the Wits community and for malicious damage to property.

WATCH | Wits SRC protests against students 'forced to sleep in library'

A video clip of students sleeping in the library at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) was shared by the Student Representative Council (SRC) ...
News
1 week ago

“The suspension hearings began today [Wednesday] and to date four individuals have been partially suspended. Others have received final warnings, which now reflect on their student records.”

Speaking to TimesLIVE about the disciplinary hearings, Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said: “The university is of the view that individuals who disrupt lectures, who violate the rights of others or who maliciously destroy property must be held to account for their actions.”

She added that the university would act decisively against those found guilty of misconduct.

Cebolenkosi Khumalo, who is one of the students who has been served with the suspension notice, told TimesLIVE that he and three other students received the e-mails at about 2.30pm on Wednesday and were expected to attend a disciplinary hearing two hours later.

He said that this went against a rule of having 12 hours between being served and having to appear.

“We tried to negotiate with management, and that failed. It is only when we demonstrate that we achieve our demands,” said Khumalo.

Following a meeting between the SRC, the university's vice-chancellor and deputy vice-chancellor, SRC president Thutho Gabaphete told TimesLIVE: “We reject the suspension of these students. We will not tolerate the victimisation of students because of student activism.”

READ MORE:

Accommodation costs beyond means of Wits students who have lost bursaries

"I share your frustration, I share your pain. I know the difficulties of being a student without accommodation."
News
1 week ago

Minister of higher education to investigate allegations of collusion with campus security during protests

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande said his office will look into allegations of security companies colluding with management and student ...
News
2 days ago

Fort Hare suspends academic programme, sends students home

Ongoing protest action at the University of Fort Hare has seen the suspension of the academic programme on Thursday
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  2. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  3. Hawks nab another senior eThekwini official in R389m tender probe South Africa
  4. Busisiwe Mkhwebane roasted as court finds for Cyril Ramaphosa in Bosasa matter South Africa
  5. Six more coronavirus infections in SA, bringing total to 13 South Africa

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
X