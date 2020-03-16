'We are stuck': SA man stranded on cruise ship due to Covid-19 fears

At least six South African passengers are stuck aboard a cruise liner that is being refused entry to San Antonio, Chile, due to fears about the coronavirus.

An undisclosed number of South African crew are also stuck aboard the Celebrity Eclipse, a 3,000-passenger cruise liner that left Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 2 for what was supposed to be a 13-day trip.

The pleasure cruise has since turned into a nightmare after the Chilean government last week prohibited the docking of cruise liners, due to ongoing jitters about the pandemic.

“We are stuck off San Antonio, Chile, and there are major negotiations now taking place at every government level between Chile, the US, the UK etc to work out a solution to get us into port and off the ship,” Brian Kirsch, a passenger from Cape Town, told TimesLIVE via WhatsApp.

“The captain has indicated that Celebrity are working on a possible contingency plan to sail on to an alternate port and even provide chartered planes to collect us if needed. Problem is the nearest international port would be Lima, Peru, which is at least two days sailing further north.