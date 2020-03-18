LISTEN | University students voice frustration over cancelled graduations
Minister of higher education, science and technology Dr Blade Nzimande announced yesterday that all post-school institutions will be closed for early recess from Wednesday.
His announcement, coupled with the postponement of graduation proceedings across the country, has left many students concerned and frustrated.
Listen to student fears about the Covid-19 pandemic:
Students from universities across SA took to social media to outline their concerns around balancing safety with their academic progress.
"How do we wash our hands when there is no water?" said one student from Rhodes University in Makhanda, which has been having a dire water crisis for years.
The water crisis poses an added health concern during the current pandemic.
"It is tough because we are being told to sanitise and wash our hands, but we are struggling because we don't have water."
Graduating students from around the county have also voiced their disappointment at the postponement and cancellation of graduation ceremonies.
@WitsUniversity cancels all contact classes, tests, and face to face interactions for Monday, 16 March 2020. Students in res to remain in rooms. Employees required to report to work but to take precautions. All travel suspended. Grads postponed. More info to follow tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/94FPMXYeyc— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) March 15, 2020
All graduation ceremonies, including those scheduled for tomorrow, are postponed until further notice.— University of JHB (@go2uj) March 15, 2020
All staff will continue to report for duty
This decision also follows the President's announcement to the Nation on measures taken to deal with the #CoronaVirus pandemic.
UCT has agreed to cancel or postpone any UCT-related conferences and events until the end of June 2020. pic.twitter.com/e5AD7sJGU0— UCT (@UCT_news) March 15, 2020
Important message regarding 2020 Graduation and other large-scale events set to take place at Rhodes University. pic.twitter.com/PyiDrXBucv— Rhodes University (@Rhodes_Uni) March 14, 2020
GRADUATION CEREMONIES— North-West University (@theNWU) March 17, 2020
Please take note that all graduation ceremonies (whether on or off campuses) are postponed until further notice.
Full information here: https://t.co/FNMOVvPuza#MyNWU pic.twitter.com/uUW77ID744