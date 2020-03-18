South Africa

LISTEN | University students voice frustration over cancelled graduations

18 March 2020 - 15:23 By Modiegi Mashamaite
Academic activities at Wits University and all other tertiary institutions have been put on hold.
Academic activities at Wits University and all other tertiary institutions have been put on hold.
Image: Supplied/Wits Plus

Minister of higher education, science and technology Dr Blade Nzimande announced yesterday that all post-school institutions will be closed for early recess from Wednesday.

His announcement, coupled with the postponement of graduation proceedings across the country, has left many students concerned and frustrated.

Listen to student fears about the Covid-19 pandemic:

Students from universities across SA took to social media to outline their concerns around balancing safety with their academic progress.

"How do we wash our hands when there is no water?" said one student from Rhodes University in Makhanda, which has been having a dire water crisis for years.

320 Wits University medical students cleared of Covid-19

Thirty Wits medical students are in self-quarantine, 25 at home and five in the institution's residences
News
3 hours ago

The water crisis poses an added health concern during the current pandemic.

"It is tough because we are being told to sanitise and wash our hands, but we are struggling because we don't have water."

Graduating students from around the county have also voiced their disappointment at the postponement and cancellation of graduation ceremonies

READ MORE:

UKZN suspends academic programme and looks at 'virtual lectures'

The University of KwaZulu-Natal suspended its academic programme with immediate effect on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Wits medical students encouraged to self-quarantine as classmate tests positive for coronavirus

Wits University has encouraged 350 of its medical students to undergo self-quarantine after one of their classmates tested positive for the ...
News
3 days ago

Covid-19: UCT arranges student allowances as more universities shut

More universities have suspended in-person academic programmes.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  2. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  3. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  4. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  5. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as busses sprayed with ...
"It's only the wealthy that can panic buy": Why panic buying is harming the ...

Related articles

  1. UCT staff member tests positive for coronavirus, major universities close South Africa
  2. Covid-19: UCT arranges student allowances as more universities shut South Africa
  3. Wits medical students encouraged to self-quarantine as classmate tests positive ... South Africa
  4. Graduations cancelled as universities try to limit spread of coronavirus South Africa
X