Covid-19 and SA: How the numbers have risen

As government tightens measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in SA, the health ministry on Wednesday morning announced a spike in the number of people who have tested positive. The total stands at 116.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on Sunday, implementing strict travel bans, limiting public gatherings to not more than 100 people and closing schools.

March 5 2020 — Patient zero

A 38-year-old man from Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, became the first South African to test positive for Covid-9. He had travelled to Italy with his wife and returned to the country on March 1. He consulted a private doctor on March 4.