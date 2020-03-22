Man arrested, counterfeit cigarettes seized at SA-Botswana border post

South Africa

Police arrested a 31-year-old suspect and seized counterfeit cigarettes with an estimated value of R1.25m at one of the country's border posts with Botswana on Friday evening.

Police made the arrest at the Kopfontein port of entry when they stopped an Isuzu bakkie belonging to a courier company for a search.

“During the search, they discovered 75 master boxes of cigarettes with an estimated value of R1.25m,” police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said.

He said the driver was arrested and charged with failure to declare goods on which duty  had not been paid.

“The suspect is expected to appear in the Lehurutshe magistrate's court on Monday, March 23.”

Mokgwabone said acting North West police commissioner Maj-Gen Ryno Naidoo welcomed the arrest and seizure, saying it would send a clear message that transnational crimes will not be tolerated.

