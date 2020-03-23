Covid-19 in numbers: SA and the world

The number of infections shifts constantly as totals are updated by the WHO, the NICD and other authoritative sources, including the Johns Hopkins Centre for Systems Science and Engineering, but the trends are consistent.

Infections are rising fastest in the US now, according to the global statistics' site Worldometer, which analyses data about the coronavirus from 192 countries or territories.

SA fares well to date per million population infected, with five infected per million people, according to the Worldometer analysis.

This compares to 56 infections per million in China and 106 infections per million in the US.

China still has the highest total cases at 81,454 but the US numbers are rocketing upwards, with the third-highest number of 35,224 infections, according to Johns Hopkins.

Globally, 341,722 infections have been reported, and 14,765 deaths.

Nearly 100,000 of the people with confirmed Covid-19 have fully recovered.

The average age of South Africans with Covid-19 is 41.8 years. The youngest confirmed case is two years old and the oldest is 85, according to University of Pretoria’s Social Impact Research Group’s dashboard.

Most local transmissions have been reported in Gauteng, at 12 out of 132 cases.

In the Western Cape there are seven local cases out of 29 confirmed infections, and in KwaZulu-Natal five out of 35 cases are local.

All continents except Antarctica have been hit by the global coronavirus pandemic.