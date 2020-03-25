South Africa

LOL | Five hilarious Twitter responses to SANDF deployment during lockdown

25 March 2020 - 09:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members arrive at Rand Light Infantry in Johannesburg on March 23 2020.
SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members arrive at Rand Light Infantry in Johannesburg on March 23 2020.
Image: Gallo Images/Dino Lloyd

South Africans are excited and terrified by the deployment of the military to assist police, which starts at midnight on Thursday and ends on April 16.

Here are five hilarious reactions, though, which describe what people anticipate life will be like with the SA National Defence Force (SANDF):

Snitching on people 

Getting that booze at all costs 

Killing the virus once and for all 

Rights? Er, what rights?

Where do you think you're going?

MORE

'Delete all traces of those Mabena comments': Mzansi responds to SANDF on streets of SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced a national lockdown for 21 days. He said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had ...
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | Soldiers arrive at Rand Light Infantry in Johannesburg

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) took to social media on Monday afternoon to confirm that soldiers arriving in Johannesburg was “part of normal ...
News
1 day ago

Soldiers on the streets will help enforce lockdown and 'instil sense of security'

Having soldiers on streets during the national lockdown is necessary to help enforce regulations to limit the spread of coronavirus.
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  5. Covid-19: President Ramaphosa to speak to SA at 7.30pm South Africa

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
X