LOL | Five hilarious Twitter responses to SANDF deployment during lockdown
South Africans are excited and terrified by the deployment of the military to assist police, which starts at midnight on Thursday and ends on April 16.
Here are five hilarious reactions, though, which describe what people anticipate life will be like with the SA National Defence Force (SANDF):
Snitching on people
Me watching the SANDF beat my mum's friends in our living room, during their monthly society meeting, after I snitched pic.twitter.com/bJ2bdHWImc— Vula Vala (@Bongz_Tshaba) March 23, 2020
Getting that booze at all costs
Dodging SANDF bombs and bullets on my way to the bottle store pic.twitter.com/5C5WzKomcs— Tk Sebothoma (@BathongTk) March 23, 2020
Killing the virus once and for all
SANDF entering your street from Thursday midnight like “Phakati inside wena, CoronaVirus one side.” pic.twitter.com/O8ffU41XLu— T U M I E † (@MutshekwaThendo) March 24, 2020
Rights? Er, what rights?
Where do you think you're going?
For the next 21 days you’ll hear— SBWL PhD 🤤 (@NurseSiphe) March 23, 2020
SANDF: Yey ! Iyaphi leyondlela 😒 pic.twitter.com/gREJ1luAWo