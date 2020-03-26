South Africa

'I want children to be at home with loving parents,' says 'SuperMash', SA's first black superhero

26 March 2020 - 06:14 By Cebelihle Bhengu
SA's first black super hero, Prince Mashawana.
Image: Supplied/Jarred Doyle Consulting

Prince Mashawana, SA's first black superhero, hopes children are showered by their parents with as much love and care as possible amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

Seven-year old "SuperMash" is SA's Spiderman in the making.

He has collaborated with Rainbow Nation Comics to write a book aimed at motivating children to be their best by unleashing their inner superheroes.

With schools closed until after the Easter weekend and a 21-day lockdown starting at midnight on Thursday, "SuperMash" has sent an outpouring of love to children seeking sanctuary and safety while away from school.

“I just want every young person to know that they are not alone. My one wish for SA is for children to be in a home with loving parents, food on the table and a roof over their heads. For children to be safe from harm, go to school and have role models to look up to.”

He said school closures meant some would temporarily lose their safety nets and daily meals.

SuperMash has encouraged children to “dream big and never give up”.

Writer and editor Phemelo Dibodu and illustrator and creative director Omphile Dibodu had nothing but glowing reviews about their collaborations with the young star.

“We have no doubt SuperMash is going to have a very positive impact on his readers, and this comes as no surprise when you meet Prince himself. He is a passionate and smart young man, and we think his social business idea is going to go a very long way in SA — to everyone's benefit.”

The book will teach children about the importance of standing up for themselves and dealing with life's challenges, one being the life-threatening coronavirus which has infected 554 people in SA.

