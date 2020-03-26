Liquor stores expecting bottlenecks ahead of booze ban

He said that in terms of the regulations, this would be a criminal offence punishable by law, including a fine or imprisonment.

“The Disaster [Management] Act says that the movement of alcohol can be restricted, therefore there shall be no movement of liquor from point A to point B. If we find liquor in your car boot, that is illegal and it is crime. This means what you have at your home, you consume it there at your home. There shall be no movement.

“Not having alcohol will make people not to cause accident and will make people not to stab and shoot one another,” he said.

Minister of health Zweli Mkhize further explained the necessity of banning alcohol during the lockdown. He said that alcohol fuelled behaviour that was at odds with the government's measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

This behaviour, he said, included braais, where people consume liquor before losing control of their actions.

“In the past week there was a limitation in the sale of alcohol, but now there is a prohibition. The real reason behind it is the concern we have that people will think that the lockdown is going to sort out the virus. We are worried that behaviour might not change [if the sale of alcohol is permitted]," said Mkhize.

“The real risk we want to outline when people are indoor and congregate in large numbers and organise lots of alcohol, the behaviour predisposes for a lot of people to be infected.”