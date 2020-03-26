Toy shops 'busier than usual' as parents prepare for lockdown

Play mats, clay mud and Lego blocks.

These were just some of the items that parents were rushing to buy in some toy stores in northern Johannesburg on Wednesday ahead of the coronavirus lockdown, which starts at midnight on Thursday.

“We have been busy since Tuesday, with people buying mostly things meant for children’s entertainment,” said a worker at a Crazy Store in the northwest of Johannesburg.

It was the same thing at the Toy Kingdom shop in Cresta Shopping Centre, which was running a “three for the price of two” special.

Some people were checking the board games in the store, while others were eyeing the Lego.