READ Educational Trust: Busy B kids' activities for self-isolation
There is a saying that has become truly profound in 2020: “Expect the unexpected. Believe in the unbelievable. Achieve the unachievable.” As the world is faced with the devastation of Covid-19, one thing is becoming very clear: self-isolation could well stop the virus in its tracks, but how do we keep our children positively engaged during this time?
READ Educational Trust believes the key is to keep enquiring young minds active! For this reason, the trust is pleased to give parents and children across SA access to a series of home activities called Busy “B” Home Activities, during the period of mandatory lockdown.
Available through links on all our websites and social media pages, the Busy “B” Series is set to help keep your children positively engaged at home. Best of all? Every activity is free.
READ is catering for children from Grade 4 through to high school. Activities include a self-discovery game to stimulate conversation and set imaginations alive; a newspaper race game (great to use those free weekly newspapers delivered to many of our gates), treasures in our lives (encouraging gratitude in our children) and people we treasure.
All the Busy “B” activities are sourced from the hugely successful Readathon Red Reading Box series. Released annually for the past seven years, the Red Reading Boxes are filled with activities, games and stories to encourage reading skills and literacy in children from Grade 4 through high school.
For those parents who would like to find out more about the Red Reading Box series, visit https://thereadshop.co.za, where they can be purchased. With every literacy product bought, 100% of profits will be used by READ to further literacy promotion in disadvantaged communities.
Visit http://www.read.org.za/busy-b-home-activities/ to download the activities and follow us on social media links - Facebook: www.facebook.com/READEduTrust, Twitter: www.twitter.com/READEduTrust and Instagram: www.instagram.com/read_educational_trust for more tips and updates.
We might not have expected the unexpected virus, but we can believe in the unbelievable: a successful vaccine to be developed, and achieve the previously unachievable, in terms of successful self-isolation.
Issued by the READ Educational Trust