READ Educational Trust: Busy B kids' activities for self-isolation

There is a saying that has become truly profound in 2020: “Expect the unexpected. Believe in the unbelievable. Achieve the unachievable.” As the world is faced with the devastation of Covid-19, one thing is becoming very clear: self-isolation could well stop the virus in its tracks, but how do we keep our children positively engaged during this time?

READ Educational Trust believes the key is to keep enquiring young minds active! For this reason, the trust is pleased to give parents and children across SA access to a series of home activities called Busy “B” Home Activities, during the period of mandatory lockdown.

Available through links on all our websites and social media pages, the Busy “B” Series is set to help keep your children positively engaged at home. Best of all? Every activity is free.