French tourist with 'sore throat' at Kruger National Park had Covid-19

SANParks has confirmed that a French tourist had tested positive for Covid-19 at the Kruger National Park.

The parks authority said the 25-year-old man was part of a group of six who had booked a two-night stay in the national park.

“The group arrived in the country on 14 March 2020 and entered the [park] three days later on 17 March, departing on 19 March 2020,” said SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli.

“Before leaving the KNP one of the tourists, a 25-year-old male, consulted the resident medical doctor in the park for what was initially suspected to be a malaria infection but later ruled out. The tourist was advised by the doctor to undergo a Covid-19 test as he complained about a sore throat and had a slight fever [37.3°C].

“The test was done as per the national department of health regulations by the KNP doctor with the details of the group obtained for easy tracing,” he said.