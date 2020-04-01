Three test positive for Covid-19 after contact with Durban teacher who died

Three people — including two youngsters — who had contact with a Durban teacher who died on Tuesday due to Covid-19 have tested positive for the deadly virus.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga and KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu conveyed their condolences to the family of the 46-year-old schoolteacher, who taught at a primary school in Isipingo, south of the city.

According to Motshekga, the teacher had contracted the virus “several days ago”.

“Another teacher from the same school has also tested positive. All those who may have come into contact with the deceased are advised to present themselves for testing,” she said.

“A 14-year old learner, related to one of the two teachers, has also tested positive.