POLL | Will you get your full month's pay in April?

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that businesses providing non-essential services must be closed for the duration of the lockdown and their employees must stay at home.

The department of employment and labour released a Disaster Management Act directive, which will assist companies whose income is directly affected by the lockdown.

The coronavirus employer/employee scheme allows companies to apply for the relief fund while they have their employees on temporary, unpaid leave.

Companies must apply for the scheme on behalf of employees.

To qualify, they must have been contributing to the unemployment insurance fund (UIF) and their loss of income must be directly linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

The maximum salary payout for each employee is R17,712.