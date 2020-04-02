POLL | Will you get your full month's pay in April?
As the month of April starts with all of us under lockdown, some South Africans are worried about what this means for their income.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that businesses providing non-essential services must be closed for the duration of the lockdown and their employees must stay at home.
The department of employment and labour released a Disaster Management Act directive, which will assist companies whose income is directly affected by the lockdown.
The coronavirus employer/employee scheme allows companies to apply for the relief fund while they have their employees on temporary, unpaid leave.
Companies must apply for the scheme on behalf of employees.
To qualify, they must have been contributing to the unemployment insurance fund (UIF) and their loss of income must be directly linked to the coronavirus outbreak.
The maximum salary payout for each employee is R17,712.
Here's a glimpse into some views shared on social media:
Yesterday when I told my helper she could knock off,she said, ' please text me if you need me' and I said,I wouldn't. Quickly realising she was concerned about not making any money. I told her I would pay her full April salary even though she won't be working. I'm not rich but...— .MD. (@zizipanther08) April 1, 2020
2 weeks in April, my shop will be closed again because of the lock down and yet I will pay her full salary. I am not making any money but I can't just leave the poor girl without paying her. We need government intervention biko— Pretty Mama (@bimpe_george) April 1, 2020
Never in my lifetime as an employer that I missed to pay any salary in full to all my staff, even in the hardest time. Have to take necessary measure during RMO for April by offering CTG to all my staff. This is hard for me and to all of them. I wish we could recover soon.— Mohamad Syahir (@syahirzainisz) April 1, 2020