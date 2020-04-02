Soldier diaries: Mbombela resident feeds soldiers deployed in the lockdown

Some of the defence force members who are deployed all over the country have been documenting their interactions with the communities they are in.

While some of the scenes seen in the streets, including soldiers punishing law breakers by making them do exercises, have been controversial, one soldier, Lt Mandisa Mahlangu, said earlier this week she came across a “touching scene”.

“A civilian member, Mr Joseph Mashaba, a patriotic citizen from Mbombela, was spotted serving biscuits and cold drinks during lunch time to approximately 30 deployed soldiers,” Mahlangu said.