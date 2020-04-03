WATCH | Here's how the coronavirus infects and damages the human body

The Covid-19 coronavirus targets human cells with ACE2 receptors, which are found in the respiratory system.

The immune response can trigger potentially deadly inflammations and the virus can spread from the lungs to other organs.

The WHO lists the most common symptoms of Covid-19 as being fever, tiredness and a dry cough. “Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea.