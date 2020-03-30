Covid-19 cases up to 1,326 in SA, as third death is recorded

"I am once again calling on South Africans to stay at home for the next 17 days. If you do have to go out, do everything you can not to get infected and not to infect anyone else.

"It is very real and poses a real danger to all of us ... rich and poor, young and old, black and white, those in cities and those in rural areas."

Ramaphosa sent his condolences to the families of the three South Africans who have died as a result of Covid-19.

"In the last few days, three South Africans have died from this disease. There are now 1,326 confirmed cases in South Africa," he said.

On Sunday night, the health ministry announced that the number of Covid-19 cases had risen to 1,280 - and that two people had died from the illness.

Details of the third case were not provided.