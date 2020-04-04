28 new Covid-19 cases bring Western Cape's total to 446, says Winde

Another 28 people in the Western Cape have been diagnosed with Covid-19, premier Alan Winde said on Saturday.

The new cases bring the provincial total to 446, with 23 in hospital and nine in intensive care.

More than three-quarters of Western Cape patients are in Cape Town, with 45 in the Garden Route, 28 in the Cape winelands, 10 in the Overberg and three in the West Coast.

Thirteen cases have not been allocated to a geographic area. The Central Karoo still has no confirmed cases.