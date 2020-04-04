South Africa

Covid-19: Gauteng health department calls for donations of protective gear and ventilators

04 April 2020 - 16:09 By TimesLIVE
The Gauteng health department has called for donations of protective gear and ventilators to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: 123RF / maridav

The Gauteng health department has called for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators, saying the fight against Covid-19 requires a “joint effort by all sectors of society”.

“This includes the increasing of the resource capacity of the Gauteng health system across the board with regards to its Covid-19 response,” it said in a statement.

It was against this backdrop that it was calling on those who wished to contribute to the fight against Covid-19 to donate PPE and ventilators, it added.

“These donations will supplement government resources and will be utilised in special sites which are being put in place to house Covid-19 patients.

“The PPEs such as masks and gloves play an important role in minimising exposure to the spread of infections whilst ventilators assist the breathing process when the virus has caused failure or damage to the lungs.”

According to the WHO, Covid-19 causes damage to the lungs and as result one in six people becomes seriously ill and can develop breathing difficulties. To alleviate this, a ventilator is used to push air, with increased levels of oxygen into the lungs.

“The department needs two types of ventilators namely, mechanical ventilation and non-invasive ventilation. We are calling on organisations, corporates, NGOs, and individuals, to support us in the fight against this pandemic,” the department said.

