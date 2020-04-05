South Africa

Centurion man arrested after filming himself breaking lockdown rules and swearing about the coronavirus

05 April 2020 - 11:03 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A man has been arrested after making a video showing him breaking lockdown regulations and swearing at the coronavirus.
Image: Screenshot

A 23-year old man from Lyttelton, Centurion, has been arrested for allegedly contravening the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

A week ago snippets of a video, in which two young men were seen travelling around Pretoria with one of them continuously swearing, mocking efforts to curb the virus and bragging that they are not complying with laws put in place to contain the virus, went viral.

In one of the snippets, one man appears to be standing in front of a police station and continues swearing about the virus.

The one man says, in Afrikaans, among other things: “F*k corona, ma se p**s, ons worry nie!”

Brig Vishnu Naidoo, national police spokesperson, said the matter was investigated and the suspect was traced to a residential complex in Lyttelton.

“The suspect is likely to face charges of at least contravening Regulation 11B of the Disaster Management Act 2002. He is currently in police custody and he is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court tomorrow [Monday].

“The arrest of this suspect, as well as at least six other suspects who have been arrested for creating such videos and posting fake news, should be a reminder that the security forces enforcing the regulations to contain the Covid-19 virus have the capacity and capability to identify those responsible for such transgressions, however long it may take,” Naidoo said.

