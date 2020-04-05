Centurion man arrested after filming himself breaking lockdown rules and swearing about the coronavirus

A 23-year old man from Lyttelton, Centurion, has been arrested for allegedly contravening the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

A week ago snippets of a video, in which two young men were seen travelling around Pretoria with one of them continuously swearing, mocking efforts to curb the virus and bragging that they are not complying with laws put in place to contain the virus, went viral.

In one of the snippets, one man appears to be standing in front of a police station and continues swearing about the virus.

The one man says, in Afrikaans, among other things: “F*k corona, ma se p**s, ons worry nie!”