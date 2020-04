WATCH | Zwelinzima Vavi posts 'sweaty' video, vows to fight Covid-19

The general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Zwelinzima Vavi, thanked South Africans for their messages of support as he continues to fight Covid-19.

He shared two videos over the weekend, one in which he appeared to be heavily sweaty, saying he was optimistic the deadly virus would not take him down.

โ€œCorona has finally met its match. It stands no chance. None whatsoever. It is going to be defeated and chased out of this body. It will fall,โ€ he said in a viral video.

On Sunday he complained about a heavy chest and lungs, and said he would have this checked by his doctors.

โ€œThey will check my levels of oxygen, I think I will be fine thereafter. I just need a lot of rest.โ€

Watch both his videos below: