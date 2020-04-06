South Africa

WATCH | Zwelinzima Vavi posts 'sweaty' video, vows to fight Covid-19

06 April 2020 - 08:13 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Zwelinzima Vavi, who is general secretary of Saftu, said he was optimistic the deadly virus would not take him down. File photo.
Zwelinzima Vavi, who is general secretary of Saftu, said he was optimistic the deadly virus would not take him down. File photo.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

The general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Zwelinzima Vavi, thanked South Africans for their messages of support as he continues to fight Covid-19.

He shared two videos over the weekend, one in which he appeared to be heavily sweaty, saying he was optimistic the deadly virus would not take him down.

“Corona has finally met its match. It stands no chance. None whatsoever. It is going to be defeated and chased out of this body. It will fall,” he said in a viral video.

On Sunday he complained about a heavy chest and lungs, and said he would have this checked by his doctors.

“They will check my levels of oxygen, I think I will be fine thereafter. I just need a lot of rest.”

Watch both his videos below:

Here's a glimpse of the well wishes for Vavi:

'All I had was flu': Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19

General secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Zwelinzima Vavi has tested positive for Covid-19.
Politics
3 days ago

COVID-19 WRAP | Day 7 - Global tally passes one million as SA edges towards 1,500 confirmed cases

The coronavirus national command council appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 6pm on Thursday on the revised ...
News
4 days ago

Meet the German tycoon 'behind' push to nationalise Reserve Bank

A German businessman has emerged as the brains behind the latest push to nationalise the South African Reserve Bank — for his own financial gain.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Can SA's decades-old vaccine regime work in our favour against Covid-19? South Africa
  2. WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations South Africa
  3. This is who is most likely to die from Covid-19: Wuhan researchers Sci-Tech
  4. Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of ... News
  5. 28 new Covid-19 cases bring Western Cape's total to 446, says Winde South Africa

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X