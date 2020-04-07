Mangaung informal traders required to get permits to operate during Covid-19 lockdown
The Mangaung metropolitan municipality has requested informal traders within its jurisdiction to apply for permits in order for them to operate during the Covid-19 21-day lockdown.
This comes after amendments to the lockdown regulations, which now allow for informal food trading were made.
The regulations stipulate that informal traders need to obtain permission from their respective municipalities to operate.
Informal traders are therefore required to approach regional offices within the Mangaung Metro and provide their identity document and proof of residential address to get trading permits to operate during the duration of the 21-day lockdown.
The municipality said applications will be accepted at all regions on Tuesday and permits would be issued on Wednesday.
- The regulations traders must adhere to are as follows:
- The trading hours for the period of the lockdown will be from 07:00 to 17:00.
- Informal trading won’t take place in the Central Business Districts (CBDs) of all regions.
- Informal traders are expected to adhere to basic hygiene requirements and municipal health regulations. They should have either sanitisers or hand soap and water.
- The permits will be issued to traders dealing with uncooked products, i.e. fruit and vegetables only.
The municipality said law enforcement will keep a close eye on traders to ensure compliance.