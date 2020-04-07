Mangaung informal traders required to get permits to operate during Covid-19 lockdown

The Mangaung metropolitan municipality has requested informal traders within its jurisdiction to apply for permits in order for them to operate during the Covid-19 21-day lockdown.

This comes after amendments to the lockdown regulations, which now allow for informal food trading were made.

The regulations stipulate that informal traders need to obtain permission from their respective municipalities to operate.

Informal traders are therefore required to approach regional offices within the Mangaung Metro and provide their identity document and proof of residential address to get trading permits to operate during the duration of the 21-day lockdown.