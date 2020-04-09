Dogs shot 'for no reason' with rubber bullets in Khayelitsha lockdown

Two dogs in Khayelitsha, Fifi and Fido, are recovering at the SA.MAST Animal Clinic after being treated for rubber bullet wounds - allegedly inflicted by a police officer enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown.

Fido was shot twice in the shoulder. Fifi was shot twice in the neck.

According to the clinic’s director Tamsin Nel, only Fido was strong enough last week to undergo surgery. On Friday, two rubber bullets were removed from his shoulder.

The clinic reported the matter to Lingelethu West police station in Khayelitsha and the bullets were collected by police as evidence, Nel said on Tuesday.

Originally, the clinic did not want to risk operating on Fifi because she was suffering from a tick-borne disease, which meant she would bleed excessively during the surgery. But on Monday, staff at the clinic decided that it could not wait and they operated. Fifi almost died during the surgery, which was risky because the rubber bullet was lodged millimetres from a main artery.