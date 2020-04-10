Gauteng man kills cop, turns gun on himself during domestic dispute

A Johannesburg police officer was shot dead while attending to a domestic violence case in Sandton on Thursday night.

In a statement on Friday, police said Const Percy Ramalepe, 33, together with a colleague, were called out to a complaint of domestic violence on Hluhluwe Street at about 10pm.

On arrival the officers found a 60-year-old man standing in the driveway of his home.

“When approached, the suspect, who appeared to be relatively calm, opened the gate to his home for the crew to enter. There they also found the complainant, being the suspect's wife,” SAPS spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said.

Once inside, the suspect, apparently without warning, produced a shotgun and shot Ramalepe.

“The crew member quickly grabbed the suspect's wife, took cover and called for backup. While awaiting backup, a second gunshot was heard and moments later the crew member went back inside the yard to investigate,” said Naidoo.

Ramalepe was found lying on ground and the body of the suspect, who is believed to have turned the gun on himself, was found lying inside the house with Ramalepe's pistol.

“Both were declared dead at the scene of crime,” the SAPS statement read.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole condemned the killing and conveyed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the murdered officer.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the killing of this young member in the line of duty, especially at a time when the country is faced by the devastating Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Sitole said he had directed Gauteng SAPS to provide the necessary support to the slain officer's family and colleagues.

“Furthermore, I also urge all citizens in SA who are victims of GBV or know someone who is a victim of GBV to contact government's Gender-Based Violence Command Centre hotline which operates 24 hrs/7 days a week on 0800 428 428,” Sitole said.

Victims may also contact the SAPS Crime Stop Number on 0860010111 or download the MySaps app and provide an anonymous tip-off about any criminality especially during the lockdown period when people ought to be behind closed doors.