Correctional Services says committed to safe Covid-19 practices in prisons

The ministry said SA's approach is focused on prevention, containment/treatment and disaster recovery within prisons.

The department has activated infection prevention control measures at all management areas and has pushed for the sanitisation of reception areas, cells, offices, vehicles and ablution facilities, it added.

“There has been screening at Johannesburg and supplies are being provided continuously, both for inmates and officials. Improving personal and environmental hygiene, provision of personal equipment, sanitisation and decontamination interventions is what we have been doing and continue to do in Johannesburg.

“ ... Where shortages are experienced, the department has a system in place to assist correctional centres in need of stock while awaiting delivery. Centres have a flexibility to share resources and we continue to engage with our officials and inmates.”

Commenting on the claim that the sanitiser that was used before and post the minister’s visit is “fake,” the ministry said: "“All essentials we procure need to be at the required standard, in the event the essentials do not meet the required standards, those products are returned to the supplier. Where necessary the department reserves its right for defective products supplied.”

Asked why visitors to the Johannesburg facility were not screened and sanitised, the ministry said an investigation would be instituted.

It elaborated to say that while prison visits have been suspended for the duration of the lockdown, in certain cases, “individuals do visit our centres on exceptional cases”.

“We will never compromise on the safety of offenders and officials and the launch of the screening campaign will ensure huge screening of both offenders and officials as well as those who come to our centres ... All those who come to our centres undergo all the preventative measures. As far as our standard operating procedures entail, it is mandatory for everyone who enters the centre to be screened. The allegations raised would constitute a breach of the operating procedure and is a cause for grave concern.”

The ministry confirmed that the prison’s bail office would not have been closed.

“We have overcrowding, and payment of bail and fines which result in release of prisoners is not prohibited during the lockdown period.”

No positive cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Johannesburg correctional centre.