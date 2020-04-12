South Africa

School burglaries in Gauteng skyrocket to 55

12 April 2020 - 13:22 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi wants criminals targeting schools to be arrested swiftly, calling for the assistance of communities.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi wants criminals targeting schools to be arrested swiftly, calling for the assistance of communities.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

Five schools in Soweto have fallen victim to theft by criminals, the basic education department said on Sunday, as it disclosed that burglaries at its learning facilities have now skyrocketed to 55 during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he is perturbed by the increase in the number of cases of burglaries and vandalism at schools, from 40 on April 9.

The latest break-ins occurred between April 9-11 — affecting 15 schools.

These are: Harmony Primary, Lenasia; Eersterust Secondary, Eersterust; Matseke Primary, Atteridgville; Jordan Secondary, Evaton; Jabulani Technical, Soweto; Thomas Nhlapho Primary, Meyerton; Moqhaka Secondary School, Sebokeng; Kwa-Ntsikana Secondary School, Soweto; Klipvalley Primary School, Soweto; Lufhereng Secondary, Soweto; Mbuyisa Makhubu Primary School. Soweto; Ivory Park Secondary, Ivory Park; Mahube Valley Primary, Mahube Valley; Sehopotso Secondary, Sebokeng; and Princess Primary, Roodepoort.

Valuable equipment and school nutrition groceries were stolen during the burglaries, the education department said.

“It seems that these criminals are not bothered and they don’t have a sense of the damage they are causing to the future of our children and our country, because without education, we are doomed, the future is bleak,” said Lesufi.

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said last week she has deployed the province's traffic police saturation unit and the special law-enforcement unit to work with the police in tracing those responsible for both the attacks on schools and clinics.

Lesufi on Sunday reiterated his call to communities to help protect schools, and to report criminal activities in their areas to law enforcement agencies.

“Indeed the coarse behaviour of these criminals is annoying and they must be apprehended and face the law,” said the MEC.

MORE:

Plan to salvage school year hammered out

An earlier start to the school day, evening and weekend classes and scrapping "non-essential" parts of the curriculum in certain subjects.
News
13 hours ago

Call for help from public as KZN school classroom destroyed in blaze

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has appealed to the public for assistance after a school was set on fire.
News
2 days ago

Another school in Soshanguve torched

Another school in Soshanguve north of Pretoria has been set alight, emergency services said.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Police investigate picture of female officers 'posing with alcohol' South Africa
  2. Western Cape man, 61, dies, of Covid-19, bringing SA death toll to 25 South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa 'instructed law enforcement agencies to work on' Ndabeni-Abrahams ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Huge' numbers of people stopped trying to get to homes in EC South Africa
  5. It's not personal: Fikile Mbalula on Somizi charge South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X