Tiger Brands closes Albany bakery in Durban after workers test positive for Covid-19
Food manufacturing giant Tiger Brands has temporarily closed its Durban bakery after its staff tested positive Covid-19.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company said that it had close to the bakery as a precautionary measure and that they had contacted the department of health (DOH) and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
Ensuring the health and safety of our bakery employees is a priority at a time like this. We understand and appreciate the risk our bakeries and drivers face in providing bread to families during this crisis.— Love Albany Bread (@LoveAlbanyBread) April 15, 2020
“The company has taken this decision in line with best practice protocols and in the interest of the health and safety of all its employees at the bakery, which is its biggest priority,” it said.
“The company has put in place measures to support all staff while they undergo Covid-19 testing. All protocols and regulatory requirements as mandated by the DOH and the NICD have been followed.”
It is at this stage unclear how many of its employees have tested positive or how they contracted the virus.
The company said it had made alternative arrangements to supply its Durban customers from their other facilities.