South Africa

Tiger Brands closes Albany bakery in Durban after workers test positive for Covid-19

16 April 2020 - 07:05 By Lwandile Bhengu
Tiger Brands has closed its Albany bakery after workers tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: iStock Images

Food manufacturing giant Tiger Brands has temporarily closed its Durban bakery after its staff tested positive Covid-19.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company said that it had close to the bakery as a precautionary measure and that they had contacted the department of health (DOH) and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

“The company has taken this decision in line with best practice protocols and in the interest of the health and safety of all its employees at the bakery, which is its biggest priority,” it said.

“The company has put in place measures to support all staff while they undergo Covid-19 testing. All protocols and regulatory requirements as mandated by the DOH and the NICD have been followed.”

It is at this stage unclear how many of its employees have tested positive or how they contracted the virus.

The company said it had made alternative arrangements to supply its Durban customers from their other facilities.

