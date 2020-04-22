South Africa

Drinking of hand sanitiser could get you arrested

22 April 2020 - 13:05 By Bhongo Jacob
A traditional leader is 'shocked and saddened' at reports of people swigging hand sanitiser for its alcohol content. He described the actions as disrespectful of the government's fight against the coronavirus.
A traditional leader is 'shocked and saddened' at reports of people swigging hand sanitiser for its alcohol content. He described the actions as disrespectful of the government's fight against the coronavirus.
Image: UNSPLASH

People found drinking hand sanitisers to quench their thirst for alcohol may soon find themselves behind bars, Eastern Cape house of traditional leaders chairperson Mwelo Nonkonyana told DispatchLIVE on Tuesday.

This comes after media reports that desperate people  were turning to the cleaning product used to decrease infectious agents on the hands.

Nonkonyana confirmed having received reports “of people drinking sanitisers,” but could not provide details.

He described the actions as disrespectful to the government's fight against the coronavirus.

“We are shocked and saddened that there are people who are drinking sanitisers, it is extremely dangerous and though the product contains alcohol, it is not meant for human consumption.

“We have now heard that some people have fallen sick from this and we are now looking at putting this as a regulation so that whoever is found drinking sanitisers as a way to replace alcohol will be arrested as they would be breaking the law.”

— DispatchLIVE

MORE

Bheki Cele cites alcohol ban for drastic drop in murders, rapes, hijackings

The stringent regulation of banning the sale of alcohol during lockdown has led to a major decline in violent crimes.
News
2 hours ago

Tobacco and alcohol associations demand answers over lockdown bans

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) has written to the presidency seeking clarity on how the ban on the sale of cigarettes limits ...
News
1 day ago

ANC MP shut down during virtual meeting for joking about booze

If you're having withdrawal symptoms due to the alcohol ban, you're not alone: even our lawmakers are struggling to control their thirst.
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot South Africa
  3. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  4. Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply South Africa
  5. Thursday is D-Day for SA's plans to ease lockdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
X