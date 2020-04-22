Nurses' union threatens stayaway on Workers' Day over PPE, danger pay

A nursing union that claims to represent 10,000 nurses is threatening a stayaway from Workers' Day on May 1 if their demands around compensation and working conditions are not met.

The president of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union (YNITU) Lerato Madumo-Gova said that they were giving the government two weeks to respond.

“We are calling for a stayaway that will commence on May 1 should the president not adhere to the demands of health care professionals, particularly front-line staff who are nurses.”

At the core of their complaints are compensation for health care workers and the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals.