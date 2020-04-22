'Will they stay in their lane?': DA's John Steenhuisen wants clarity on soldiers

“That would be the clarity that we are seeking today. This will be the largest deployment of the SANDF in post-democratic SA and I think it behoves to get to the bottom of why exactly this deployment is required.

“If in fact, as we suspect, it is to help police [enforce] a district lockdown model, then very clear parameters need to be set about where the power of the army begins and where it ends. And we need to know how long this deployment could potentially be extended ,” said Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen called the press conference to reply to Ramaphosa’s announcement of economic relief measures to help boost the economy which has been hit hard by a lockdown meant to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

His party has claimed victory with the announcement, saying a number of their proposals had been listened to and factored in by Ramaphosa.

The party’s finance shadow minister, Gordon Hill-Lewis, said Ramaphosa’s announcement went a long way to achieving the goals the DA set out three weeks ago, which included keeping as many people employed for as long as possible; keeping as many businesses open for as long as possible; and intervening to get money to the poor and hungry.