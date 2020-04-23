WATCH | SA's Covid-19 response garners high praise from WHO
World Health Organisation (WHO) executive secretary Dr Michael Ryan has praised South Africa for its fight against the coronavirus.
Ryan spoke on Wednesday during a press briefing in Geneva, Switzerland.
He said of the government's efforts: “It is interesting the way in which SA is bringing the disease under control. This strategy in SA was based on preparation, primary prevention, lockdown and an enhanced surveillance.”
He also noted the contribution of thousands of community health-care workers who conduct screenings and tests.
#AfricaResponds ✊🏿🦠 pic.twitter.com/6msb7GnVqT— Athi Geleba 🇿🇦 #StayHome (@AthiGeleba) April 22, 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced one month ago that SA would be under 21-day lockdown in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus. Two weeks ago he announced its extension, a decision he said was based on scientific evidence.
“If we end the lockdown too soon or too abruptly, we risk a massive and uncontrollable resurgence of the disease. We risk reversing the gains that we have made over the last few weeks - rendering meaningless the great sacrifices that we have all made,” he said.