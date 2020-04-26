More than 2 million people screened for virus in Limpopo

Limpopo's health department said on Sunday that more than 2.7 million people had been screened for Covid-19 in the province.

The screening was done between April 14 and 24, provincial health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said in a statement.

“Following the launch of the provincial mass household screening programme by premier Chupu Mathabatha on the 14th of April 2020, we immediately deployed 9,856 community health care workers to carry out this task. By Friday, 24 April 2020 [they] had managed to visit 801,019 households. In the process, they also screened 2,781,765 people,” said Ramathuba.

“This constitutes over 50% of the entire population of the province,” she said. Of this 2,783 people were referred for testing and 1,770 were tested,” she added.