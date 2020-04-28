Celebrated SA authors call on president to declare books essential

Redi Tlhabi, Lauren Beukes, Lebo Mashile and Jonny Steinberg are among a host of writers who have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking for the book sales to be declared an essential service.

The open letter, penned by author Mark Gevisser, says all books should be “available online, and for delivery” as “all books are educational”.

Other signatories among the more than 350 include Sisonke Msimang, Prof Njabulo Ndebele, Ronnie Kasrils, Ferial Haffajee, Zakes Mda and cartoonist Zapiro.

The letter said the authors of SA are “proud of and grateful for the sober, compassionate, and science-based leadership our government has shown during the Covid-19 pandemic” and mindful of the difficult choices that had to be made.

They said it was “in this spirit that we submit our request: that all books, and not just ‘educational’ ones, be available for trade, at level four of the lockdown”.