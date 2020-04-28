South Africa

WATCH | 'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': waste pickers in lockdown

28 April 2020 - 14:04 By Deepa Kesa

They carry out one of SA's most important services — collecting recyclables that would otherwise swell the country's rubbish dumps and burden municipal trash collection — but the lockdown has left thousands of waste pickers jobless.

Simphiwe, a waste picker from Hillbrow, said that the lockdown has forced him to go for days without food. This has made him start thinking of other ways to make money, including turning to crime, which is not what he wants to do.

Another waste picker said that going between three and four days with no food during the lockdown has become normal for him. He just drinks water to stay alive and hopes that someone will spare him loose change or something to eat.

Despite being so desperate for food, he refuses to turn to crime.

Many businesses, NGOs, volunteers and charities have dedicated their time, effort and funds during lockdown to help SA's waste pickers get back on their feet.

MORE

Andile Ramaphosa, business partner launch project to help those left jobless by lockdown

They're a cohort of 50,000 workers who want to move from being coronavirus victims to coronavirus fighters.
News
1 week ago

'If it wasn’t for well-wishers l don’t know what my wife and I would eat'

Sipho Majola, a 59-year-old waste picker from Benoni, says news of the lockdown reduced him to tears because it meant he could no longer move freely ...
News
2 weeks ago

Despite fears, Centurion waste pickers forced to return to river site where friend died in floods

Despite their fears about returning to the place where they watched their friend Seboka Seboka die in the Tshwane floods at the beginning of the ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  3. Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor World
  4. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News
  5. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
X