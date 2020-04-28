WATCH | Liquor worth more than R60,000 stolen from Tops in Free State

Thieves have made off with alcohol worth more than R60,000 from a Spar Tops in Botshabelo, Free State, police said.

In a video shared on social media, a group of robbers in balaclavas can be seen breaking into the store through a security gate. The group jumps over the counter and starts filling their bags. They make one last trip down the aisles with racks of alcohol before fleeing.

According to police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele, the owner said that he conducted an inspection at the store on April 24 to ensure it was properly locked.

Makhele said he reported back at the store on Monday and noticed that the main glass door was damaged. This is where the thieves gained access.

Alcohol with an estimated value of R64,297 was stolen.

A case of business burglary was opened and no arrests have been made.