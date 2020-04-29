South Africa

Nearly 60% of Gauteng's Covid-19 cases are in Joburg

29 April 2020 - 17:31 By Ernest Mabuza
There are now 1,377 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Gauteng, the province's health department said.
There are now 1,377 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Gauteng, the province's health department said.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

The number of people who have been infected with Covid-19 in Gauteng is now 1,377, with 89 recoveries and eight deaths.

Johannesburg still has the most recorded cases with 811, followed by Ekurhuleni with 310 and Tshwane with 144 cases. Johannesburg cases make up about 59% of the total.

In Johannesburg's, Region E, compromising Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton has the most cases (254), while Region D, which compromises Soweto, Doornkop, Dobsonville and Protea Glen, has 51 cases.

The Gauteng health department said out of the total of 8,299 contacts who were traced (these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19) 5,567 people had completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they were de-isolated.

Of the people who have tested positive for Covid-19, 67 of them were hospitalised.

The department said three staff members at Bronkhorstspruit Hospital in Tshwane tested positive.

“Staff and in-patients have been tested and are awaiting results. The Park home, outpatient department and the reception area have been disinfected (and) the rest of the hospital will be disinfected today.”

The department also said eight staff members at J Dumane Clinic in Ekurhuleni had tested positive for Covid-19. It said the facility had been disinfected and the rest of the staff had tested negative.

MORE

300 Clover workers await results after colleague contracts Covid-19

More than 300 Clover employees in Bloemfontein are awaiting their test results after one worker tested positive for Covid-19, the Free State ...
News
4 hours ago

Nine more cases of Covid-19 at correctional centres

Five remand detainees at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria are among the latest people to contract Covid-19 in the correctional services department.
News
21 hours ago

R4bn paid out in UIF Covid-19 claims

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has paid 1,035,303 workers Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) benefits totalling ...
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Durban likely to remain at level 5 come May 1, says KZN premier South Africa
  2. 'Recipe for disaster': Parents and teachers ask Motshekga not to reopen schools South Africa
  3. Brace for cold, wet and snowy weather South Africa
  4. Protesters break lockdown rules, block roads over food parcels in Joburg South Africa
  5. eThekwini will move to stage 4 on Friday with the rest of the country, says KZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
X