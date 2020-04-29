Nearly 60% of Gauteng's Covid-19 cases are in Joburg

The Gauteng health department said out of the total of 8,299 contacts who were traced (these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19) 5,567 people had completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they were de-isolated.

Of the people who have tested positive for Covid-19, 67 of them were hospitalised.

The department said three staff members at Bronkhorstspruit Hospital in Tshwane tested positive.

“Staff and in-patients have been tested and are awaiting results. The Park home, outpatient department and the reception area have been disinfected (and) the rest of the hospital will be disinfected today.”

The department also said eight staff members at J Dumane Clinic in Ekurhuleni had tested positive for Covid-19. It said the facility had been disinfected and the rest of the staff had tested negative.