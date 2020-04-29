Thousands of township residents to lose internet access at midnight

Since the announcement of the Covid-19 national disaster there had been a surge in data usage, he said, with YouTube activity increasing 1,380%, Facebook 571% and world wide web activity by 194%.

Content downloads had spiked 707%, WhatsApp usage 215%, e-mails 372%, Twitter 592% and Instagram 682%.

Activity on the Nelsonmandelabay.gov.za COVID19 emergency page had increased 1,966%.

Metro spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki acknowledged on Tuesday that the project had run into problems.

“It was funded through grant funding, which has run out,” he said.

“Attempts to proceed with the project within the municipal budget and supply chain processes have hit a snag.

“Until such issues are dealt with, the municipality will revisit projects of a similar nature.”

Viljoen said city officials had been made aware of the huge data demand spike since the lockdown started.

He believed there was a risk that, should the service be suspended, residents would flock to whatever little remaining internet access existed, which would be counterproductive to the national lockdown aimed at curbing transmission of the novel coronavirus.

“Despite multiple efforts to engage with city officials on an interim plan to ensure continuity of service to the affected areas, no responses or acknowledgment of communication were received.

“Express Broadband Technologies has been rendering services at its own cost for more than four months and, with the increase in demand, can no longer sustain the services.

“In the absence of any correspondence, Express Broadband Technologies is left with no alternative but to, unfortunately, suspend services,” Viljoen said.

New Brighton’s Ward 17 councillor, Ncediso Captain, said losing the service would be a blow for many residents.

He said officials should never have allowed the contract to expire and should have extended or signed a new agreement and sped up supply chain processes.

“This is disadvantaging people who are already disadvantaged.

“Even though there were those who said it didn’t work, others said it did.

“This will cut people off from access to information they need.”