Western Cape premier wants flags to fly at half-mast for Covid-19 dead

Flags should be flown at half-mast every Wednesday in memory of Covid-19 patients who have lost their lives, says Western Cape premier Alan Winde.

Winde said on Saturday he had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa suggesting the idea for national key points. “Once approved, each province could encourage municipalities to follow suit,” he said.

“This is a simple way to express our solidarity. For those who lose loved ones during this time, the ability to bid a proper farewell is limited.

“We would also like to encourage a further expression of support for our health service professionals working on the front line.”