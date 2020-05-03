'It's going to have a devastating effect': Jobs axe hangs over half of SA's workforce

Markewicz's staff are casualties in a jobs bloodbath that is set to see the unemployment rate soar, with millions of jobs on the line as SA sinks into probable economic depression.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which has decimated the global economy, has seen two ratings downgrades and disruption of the fiscus, with GDP expected to contract 10%.

The result, said South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Alan Mukoki, warns that jobs would be sacrificed so businesses could stay afloat.

"Employers have cash-flow problems. Some lucky businesses will make it through this, but it will be at the cost of their workforce."

Mukoki said "the prospect of having the unemployment rate climb to 50% is not out of line".

"What we are seeing is that businesses will not borrow money and get into debt to pay staff when they can simply be laid off and made the burden of the Unemployment Insurance Fund," he said.

"Most staff are not indispensable so you can get rid of them and maintain the business when it needs to be reactivated in six months' time, or whenever the economy can reopen properly."